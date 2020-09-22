Trump backers unthinking racists
I was speaking with a very smart friend recently about President Donald Trump. He stated that Trump’s supporters, for the most part, continue to stand with him through thick and thin since they are either unable or unwilling to think for themselves.
He further stated that they do this since Trump enables them to vent their frustrations, anger, racism and hatred, which they have in common and share with him.
I hadn’t thought about his supporters with this clarity. But thinking for myself, I think he’s right.
MIKE HELFER
Savoy