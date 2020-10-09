Trump backers complicit in evil
Do we really need
the niece’s recording of her aunt (Donald Trump’s sister) to confirm what we’ve always known? That “you can’t trust him” and “[H]e has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean, my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”
No, we don’t, and it doesn’t help, because Trump supporters knew these facts before and just don’t care. They support Trump as an extension of their own grievances and greed, comforted by their religion (QAnon and Christian, mostly), and indifference or lack of interest in the real world.
What one needs is the willingness to change one’s mind in the presence of empirical evidence.
This willingness is absent in Trump’s supporters: When they shout “all lives matter,” they are saying their lives don’t, and so neither should Blacks’. Rand Paul leaving Trump’s Republican National Convention speech claiming he was attacked by an angry mob, or Kyle Rittenhouse murdering peaceful protesters most recently show the chaos being unleashed by the volume and amount of lying.
Trump’s niece said it well: He knows the difference between truth and lie, right and wrong, good and evil. He just chooses the lie, the wrong, the evil, when it meets his need. This we recognize to be a sociopath.
Make no mistake, every face you saw at that convention knows Trump betrayed our democracy (Senate report on Russian involvement, i.e., Mueller was right). Anyone who continues to support him is complicit in his treachery and lies.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy