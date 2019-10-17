Our president cheats, hides, betrays our allies and wants to be a dictator.
Before he took office, he cheated his contractors, refusing to pay them for their work. He cheated the students at his fraudulent “university.” He still hides his taxes, even when every other recent president allowed us to see theirs.
We just learned that the president tried to cheat on the new election. He withheld help to our ally Ukraine, not for some good reason, but for personal gain. This is illegal.
When he got caught, our president suggested killing the whistleblower and arresting investigators, and tweeted about civil war. That’s what a dictator would do. I don’t think he has even read our Constitution.
Our president hides his conversations with Saudi Arabia and Russia on the same super-classified server he used to hide his illegal conversations with Ukraine.
This is very different from what all other presidents have done — even right after 9/11, Bush did not hide his conversations this way.
Our president betrayed our allies in Ukraine, and now he has betrayed the Kurds, who are our allies against ISIS.
Turkey is attacking and likely massacring the Kurds, and ISIS will come back. What deal did Turkey promise his family?
How has our president betrayed and cheated America?
Rodney Davis says this is OK. Even when our president cheats us, betrays us and acts like a dictator, Davis sings his praises. He is too afraid to stand up for us.
KIM WHITTLESEY
Urbana