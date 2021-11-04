Trump betrayed his oath on Jan. 6
Former President Donald Trump betrayed his oath of office, the Republican Party, the Constitution of the United States and all the people of this country.
Trump committed treason on Jan. 6 and should have been immediately removed from office.
The Republican representatives and senators who are conspiring with Trump, promoting the big election lie, downplaying the events of Jan. 6 and disregarding the injuries and deaths of police officers defending our Capitol should also be removed from office.
So many men and women have fought so many battles, conflicts and wars to defend the Constitution and the United States of America. The descendants of those men and women who are participating in this charade have shamed them.
SHELLEY HOUSER
Urbana