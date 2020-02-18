A rebuttal to the low-information, self-described “elitist in Trumplandia” Eric Vimr is imperative.
The previous administration is the corrupt regime the Trump administration is attempting to rescind. Obama’s fascist “just us” justice and state departments, along with his corrupt FBI and CIA, illegally eavesdropped on and infiltrated (spied on) President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
To top that, Hillary Clinton’s corrupt campaign prepared a fictitious “dossier” attempting to plant evidence that Trump’s campaign was tied to “Russian interference” and “voter fraud.”
After Trump was elected — even before he was inaugurated — “corruptocrat” Democrats were already planning — and urging — to impeach.
Our Founding Fathers set up the U.S. Constitution so all states would elect our national leader through the Electoral College. Without it, only the most populous cities would have sway in electing a president. That’s the reason fascist Democrats want it gone.
The Trump impeachment was an attempt to overthrow and eliminate a constitutionally elected president and manipulate the 2020 election. Why? Because no progressive socialist Democrat can beat Trump in an honest, fair election.
The American people are just and honorable. Fair-minded citizens see persecution of Trump by deceitful Democrats to be a travesty.
Thank God that Trump has been “forever acquitted.” Election 2020 will bring prolonged Democrat fraud.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana