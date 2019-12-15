Stephen Witt’s Dec. 5 letter referred to Republicans as “spineless anti-patriots to our country.” Coming from a member of the First and Second Amendment-gobbling left, I’ve got to say, “Them’s fightin’ words.”
The two points I was able to make of his ramblings was the timing of the Trump-Biden investigation, which is still ongoing and would certainly have never been brought to light in a Democratic administration, and ... wait for it. ... the Mueller investigation.
Mr. Witt, please allow me to explain quid pro quo — it’s Latin for not illegal. You give the kid $10 a week, the lawn gets mowed. That’s how it works.
In fact, the exact opposite of quid pro quo looks like the $6.5 billion cash payment President Obama gave Iran to sign its nuclear deal. Can’t get less quid pro quo than that.
This whole Mueller report has caused President Trump’s critics to turn into a bunch of entitled children who are angry because it didn’t produce the results they wanted.
It’s a dead horse, quit kicking it.
I simply cannot understand the blind hatred that consumes the media and, of course, their constituents. Despite the best efforts of the left to derail this country, great things are happening. Thankfully, I am sure this is not lost on the coherent majority.
JIM KEENAN
Loda