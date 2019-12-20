In his Dec. 15 letter, Jim Keenan made the claim that quid pro quo is “Latin for not illegal.” Unfortunately, Keenan is misinformed.
From the Merriam Webster Dictionary:
“quid pro quo, noun: something given or received for something else.”
That definition is very broad and could cover things that are legal or illegal. Keenan used the example of paying someone to mow a lawn is a quid pro quo.
Calling that personal service would be more concise. Committing a criminal act in exchange for money or other thing of value is also a quid pro quo.
Are they the same?
Also, Keenan claimed that those that are not MAGA faithful have “blind hatred” of the their leader. The term “hatred” is frequently used by those that worship Trump to describe those that are not one of his partisan worshipers.
My opinion of President Trump is not one of hatred, but disgust and loathing based upon what he has said and done since becoming President.
I cannot enumerate in 250 words other reasons, but here is a small sample.
Vulgar, gauche, corrupt, cruel, anything but “presidential,” and his curious relationship with Russia vs. this nation.
Those things were not lost on the coherent majority of 65 million Democratic voters vs. 62 million MAGA voters in 2016. In 2016, 90 million indifferent voters stayed home. Many of that number that were absent in 2016 are disgusted with Trump and will turn up in 2020.
MICHAEL MACHULA
Urbana