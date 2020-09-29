For all, death is a natural part of life Many people are saddened by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But they must know that death is not only supposed to happen to everyone, it’s also supposed to happen so that the world will continue and evolve in a healthy way for it to survive. For example, if evil people never died, their reign of terror would never cease. And life could never be made anew and good for all people. Thus, death must always occur to make the world a better place for everyone to live in. PAUL M. HAYES Urbana
Trump deserves second term
I am concerned about the future of the United States of America.
I believe we need four more years of leadership like we’ve gotten from President Donald Trump. I plan to vote for him in person on Nov. 3.
I hope the Chinese haven’t released a virus that has weakened the citizens of the United States. Remember, we have a life here that citizens of other countries are doing everything they can to get their children here to become citizens.
JOHN S. ALBIN
Newman