Trump driven by malice
As a candidate for president in 2015, Donald Trump tried to present himself as a populist who was concerned about the needs of working Americans. He also appeared to embrace nationalism with his “Make America Great Again” slogan.
Trump was and is neither a populist nor a nationalist. He is a con man whose only interest is in promoting himself and the people that he thinks are worthy of wielding power.
Trump clearly believes White people should be in control of government and non-White people should be the subjects of government power.
He revealed his beliefs more than a decade ago when he promoted the “birther movement,” claiming that then-President Barack Obama’s birth certificate would show that he was not a U.S. citizen and not fit to be president.
Obama’s release of that certificate proved the allegation false. Trump’s purpose was to promote a racist view of political legitimacy that was calculated to appeal to White Americans, especially those fearful of demographic changes that would threaten White supremacy.
At the present time, it is Trump’s legitimacy that has been brought into question. There appears to be sufficient evidence that Trump and his various organizations have committed crimes. If Trump is indicted and convicted, he may have the opportunity to experience what it is like to be the subject of government power.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign