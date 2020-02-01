President Trump tried to rig the 2020 election by attempting to coerce the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and into “the server” even though the Ukrainian server issue was long ago debunked by all of our intelligence agencies, Mueller and bipartisan Congressional reports.
The evidence of Trump’s Ukrainian coercion is overwhelming. Even Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, called Trump’s Ukraine actions a “drug deal.”
Then, Trump ordered everyone not to cooperate with the investigation and to defy all subpoenas.
Still, multiple administration and civil servant witnesses corroborated Bolton’s allegation and Trump’s actions.
Trump intimidated and defamed witnesses that came forward — one while she was on TV testifying!
Trump even tried to expose the whistleblower so he could attack him/her.
On top of this, the GAO recently ruled that withholding Ukraine military aid broke the law.
Trump is surrounded by people and supporters who condone his unlawful behavior and the worst in American character, values and ideals.
When the 2020 election arrives, if there are problems due to outside interference such as system hacking or whatever, you know, I know, everyone knows Trump will not protect America. He will do what is best for himself.
The Republican Senate is complicit, and we are in trouble because we are letting this happen. Call your senators at (202) 224-3121.
DAVE SCHWENK
Urbana