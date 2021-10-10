Explanations all bad about Trump
Jim Nowlan and Allen Andersen’s Sept. 12 Guest Commentary (“Explaining the continuing fervor for Trump in Illinois”) about why some people continue to embrace former President Donald Trump was enlightening in what it neglected to mention.
They fail to say who made those “overheard conversations” that helped them draw their conclusions and understand support for Trump’s blatant encouragement of immorality, violence and racism.
There are other demographics that would not want to go back to the “good old days” that included lack of women’s rights, segregation, criminalized gay people and the refusal to acknowledge the historical failures as well as the successes of the nation.
There is no excuse for supporting anything that Trump represented. Saying that the ends justify the means in support of Trump is wrong. The authors admit that the means are distasteful to them, but they fail to acknowledge that the ends themselves are neither worthy nor inclusive of the greater population of the country.
P. GREGORY
SPRINGER
Urbana