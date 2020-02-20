According to Fox polls, 80 percent of Americans, 65 percent of Republicans, wanted documents and witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial.
Regardless of this and the overwhelming evidence of abuse of power presented for all of us to see, Republicans made good on Sen. McConnell’s promise to conspire with the accused to cover up these obvious crimes. Republicans do not care what the majority of Americans want, or care that there can be no acquittal without a trial.
Republicans know they would not have the majorities they now hold without interfering with elections. They do this in plain site. Between 2016-2018, 17 million Americans have been dropped from voter rolls, mostly in areas with a history of racial oppression.
Having long employed voter suppression and gerrymandering, for Republicans, foreign interference is just another tool to deny Americans the right to choose our own leaders, The Democratic party may be inept, but the Republican party is corrupt to its core.
During the national anthem at the Mar-a-lago Super Bowl party, Trump was dancing around like a spoiled 3-year-old, waving his arms as if he was conducting the music. Of pro ball players taking a knee to protest racism, Trump has said they should be fired. Clearly the rules he applies to us do not apply to him.
Senate Republicans have sent a clear message to the world that America is no longer a democracy, but a monarchy. That we no longer have a president, but a dictator.
MARK PAINTER
Champaign