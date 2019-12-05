Unbelievable. We now have an impeachment inquiry that, if you watched, must be followed through from the testimony of almost every witness. Those who didn’t agree there was an attempt to bribe a foreign government admitted if they knew what they know they would have certainly raised an alarm.
That being said, in my opinion, President Trump has obstructed justice since the Mueller investigation started and still is. House subpoenas are law, and by blocking his people from testifying he is obstructing justice, an offense that is impeachable. Still, the spineless Republicans can’t see it even with it shining in their eyes. Calling for a investigation into Joe Biden did not come up until Biden was the front-runner in the Democratic race for presidential nomination. Ask yourself, why didn’t Trump bring this up in 2017? Or 2018? Because he wasn’t worried about Biden then — not until Biden was shown capable of beating him in 2020.
And no interference in the 2016 election by Russia is just another ploy to distract people from the issues he’s having. Seventeen government agencies can’t all be wrong or influenced by the Democrats. Five former people close to Trump are already in jail and another one is on the way, despite his fake news that he didn’t really know them.
If the Republicans ever get over party before country, there will be many more. They are, at this point, spineless anti-patriots to our country.
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet