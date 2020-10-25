Trump has done much good
A recent letter writer “shudders to think what our country will look like if he (President Donald Trump) is elected for another four years.”
Could that be the president who was presiding over one of the greatest economic booms in history until this virus came along? Who implemented policies like the “Right to Try” for those with terminal illnesses and the “First Step Act,” a comprehensive prison reform act?
The president whose policies gave this country the lowest unemployment numbers for minorities in many, many years? The president who brought manufacturing jobs back to this country? Who made us energy independent? Who has been fighting the scourge of sex trafficking? The most pro-life president we have had?
This virus has been, in the words of that leading light Jane Fonda, “God’s gift to the left” (said with a laugh, by the way). Sadly, she’s right.
The left and their willing accomplices in the media couldn’t find a positive thing to say about Trump if their lives depended on it, not to mention the so-called experts who have been “advising” him by changing their minds and their tunes constantly.
Now the World Health Organization says that lockdowns don’t work. Who knew? Obviously not the WHO! The costs in other ways are well documented, but Democratic nominee Joe Biden will implement a mask mandate and a national lockdown. Because it’s worked so well?
It’s time to get our lives back, and re-electing Trump will be the only way that happens. I shudder to think otherwise.
MARTHA YEAKEL
Arthur