Trump has earned second term
President Trump deserves to be re-elected. Why?
One important reason is because he has been repeatedly attacked, lied about, slandered, obstructed, bogusly investigated and even impeached by congressional Democrats, the lamestream media (primarily CNN and MSNBC) and deep state DOJ/FBI and yet ... he has prevailed.
For over three years, he has had to put up with this unprecedented, even maniacal opposition.
They have done everything they can to undermine and even overthrow his presidency, and to resist his policies and his nominations.
Democrats brought false witness against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, yet truth triumphed.
For over two years, they repeatedly lied about collusion with the Russians and even the costly, and clearly biased, Mueller investigation revealed that it was a hoax. Peter Strzok texted, “there’s no there, there.”
In spite of all of this, he has persevered and prevailed.
Conversely, his opposition has been exposed for their lies and even treasonous efforts, and many bad, deep state actors are now getting their just desserts (James Comey, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan). Hyperpartisan CNN, befittingly, has lost viewership.
Trump has shown great strength of will and leadership in all of this ridiculous nonsense. With his freeing policies, he has put America first and we have prospered.
Before the coronavirus, more Americans were working than ever before, including all sex, race and ethnic groups.
Just imagine what he could accomplish if the Democrats and media give him a chance in the next four years.
JON TALBOTT
Champaign