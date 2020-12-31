Trump is not a good person
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently apologized for the murder of 51 Muslims in Christchurch in 2019. An inquiry to determine whether anything could have been done to prevent the attacks revealed security agencies devoted an “inappropriate concentration of resources” toward detecting foreign terrorist threats and less toward dangers posed by White supremacists.
Her apology shows the courage, empathy, integrity and honesty required of a genuine leader; attributes that brought her a landslide victory in New Zealand’s recent parliamentary election.
What does President Donald Trump do? Instead of acknowledging his own Department of Homeland Security’s assessment that White supremacy and domestic terrorism is the greatest threat to the U.S., he obsesses about other nationalities and cultures.
Instead of extinguishing his followers’ hate-filled rhetoric toward those who disagree with him, he promotes it. Instead of protecting law-biding citizens, he encourages armed rabble to harass and threaten them. Instead of accepting reality, he invents enemies and conspiracy theories.
He offers no apology when his own lawyer calls a federal official a moron and nutjob and says he “should be drawn and quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.”
Instead of the law-and-order president, he’s become the mob-rule president.
One cannot use the words “courage,” “empathy,” “integrity” or “honesty” in the same sentence with Trump. It’s no surprise he lost the election, and less of a surprise he’s in denial. Indeed, someone is going to get hurt, going to get shot, going to get killed. But he doesn’t care.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign