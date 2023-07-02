Trump was rightly charged
A June 23 Letter to the Editor complained that charging former President Donald Trump with his crimes was a travesty and President Joe Biden should tell Attorney General Merrick Garland to back off.
Unlike Trump (who exerted influence over his Justice Department through firings, attorney reshufflings and attempts to get the department to back his lies regarding election fraud), Biden’s Justice Department is thoroughly independent. Biden further distanced himself by leaving in place the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney overseeing Hunter Biden’s investigation and Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Contrary to the letter writer’s claim, Trump’s crimes are not a dispute over ownership of documents. They do not belong to Trump, who improperly removed, stored, hid and refused to return them (after repeated requests); ignored subpoenas; lied to investigators (including the FBI — a federal felony); and was recorded sharing a classified document with someone with no security clearance.
The contributor also feels Hunter Biden’s punishment was unfair because he’s pleading out and will probably only get probation. Hunter Biden was federally charged (a very rare event in these cases) and has paid his back taxes. Meanwhile, Trump minion Roger Stone and his wife, who failed to pay the IRS $2 million, were not criminally charged and will not even face probation.
As the writer asserts, this should be a “nation of laws, not men.” The Florida grand jury indicting Trump for his crimes proves just that. So, wish granted.
PATRICK LYNN
Champaign