Trump keeps repeating big lie
Josef Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, is famous for saying that if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.
President Donald Trump is using this technique when he falsely claims that voting by mail is fraudulent.
Extensive research has shown that fraud is very rare in states such as Oregon, Colorado and Utah, where voting by mail has been used for several years.
Mail-in ballot systems include robust safeguards to ensure accuracy and integrity.
Trump is afraid that he will lose the election and is looking for ways to invalidate the results.
He has recently refused to promise a smooth transition of power after the election, saying instead that if “we just get rid of the ballots,” there will be no transition, “just a continuation,” because he will usurp a second term.
Trump operatives are conniving with Republican legislators in swing states to invalidate their state’s popular vote and instead send Trump electors to the Electoral College.
These are death threats to our democracy!
The best defense against Trump’s big lie is his overwhelming defeat and defeat of the Republican Party in November.
This is a democracy in which every vote counts, no matter how long it takes to count them all. Voting is your constitutional right.
America needs a landslide victory for Joe Biden, an honest, decent man who will restore integrity and competence to our government.
Please vote for him!
BONNIE SWITZER
Urbana