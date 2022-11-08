Trump knows that he lost
This is in response to the Oct. 9 Letter to the Editor from Paul Hayes: “I haven’t seen him (Trump) being found complicit in anything that would cause him to be arrested and charged.” Apparently, he doesn’t read the paper or watch the news.
There are at least four different active investigations against Trump and his family, including his business in New York; the Jan. 6 insurrection where he sent an armed mob into the Capitol; for pressuring election officials in Georgia to falsify vote totals; and for illegally taking documents from the White House.
He was told repeatedly that he lost the election, but he refused to accept it. Now there are election deniers running for office who hope to overturn the will of the people in future elections.
The Supreme Court, three members of whom were appointed by Trump, has taken away the right to abortion. White conservatives are fearful they will become a minority in America. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said recently, “Illegal aliens are on the verge of replacing your jobs and replacing your kids in school, and ... they’re also replacing your culture.”
She and other extreme Republicans think the country should be straight, White Christian nationalists. News flash: Jesus wasn’t White. He wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican. He carried a cross, not a gun. The American flag is not a Christian symbol. The Bible doesn’t say “God bless America.” It says, “For God so loved the world ...”
MARGERY STARR
Savoy