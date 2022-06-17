Trump loyalists must move on
I have a few thoughts about the upcoming Illinois primary.
Those who are happy with the direction our government has taken in recent years need no advice from me. They can vote for liberal candidates, and the liberal trend is likely to continue and even accelerate.
I want to say something to those who are not happy with the liberal direction our state is taking.
Many feel that the only candidates who deserve their support are those who not only voted for President Donald Trump in the past but wholeheartedly support him now.
If any of today’s readers are among those who uses support of Trump as the must-have quality for any candidate they support, let me remind them of a couple of facts.
Neither candidate Trump nor President Trump ever won the majority vote in Illinois, and in the last couple of years, the anti-Trump segment of Illinois has grown larger and more determined. Even some former supporters have been disillusioned.
What I am saying is this: No Republican who runs on a pro-Trump platform has any chance of winning a statewide election in Illinois. None.
If these voters want any chance of electing some Republicans to statewide office, the only ones that have any chance at all must be moderate.
For the record, I voted for Trump twice. But for the good of the Republican Party, for the good of our state and for the good of our country, we must move on.
DAVID ALMY
Indianola