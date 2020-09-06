Trump made back pain worse
I started taking treatments for a tremendous amount of pain in my back. When I went to the doctor, there were always two old men praising Donald Trump. I put up with this talk because I was hoping for some relief.
It is very sad that a patient can’t have a treatment and walk out with her blood pressure higher than when she arrived.
I had had enough when I recently went. Not only did I have to put up with the old men, but the staff also joined in.
If I could have “unhooked” myself, I would have walked out. I called the next day and said I would not be coming back and why.
I drove close to two hours one way and spent hundreds of dollars for these treatments. I could have joined Twitter if I wanted the degradation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and conspiracy theories.
BONNIE CALDWELL
Wellington