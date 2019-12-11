President Trump sent his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to perform a “domestic political errand” in Ukraine, according to Dr. Fiona Hill, a former top Russia adviser to Trump. According to sworn testimony, during the impeachment hearings, by Hill and others, Giuliani was working to the exclusion of our diplomats who were trying to perform legitimate foreign policy.
He was soliciting “dirt” from a foreign power to influence the U.S. election process, which is a crime. Giuliani’s errand was to get the Ukrainian president to publicly announce investigations into a company called Burisma and Joe Biden’s son and to announce investigations into 2016 election interference.
Even worse, multiple witnesses testified that military aid was being withheld until President Zelensky’s public announcement was made. Trump also held out a meeting at the White House as a carrot. Ultimately, after nearly 2 months, a whistle-blower revealed the plot and the aid was released — because Trump got caught. Two witnesses corroborated that Trump literally didn’t give a [expletive] about Ukraine’s problems, only the public announcement of investigations.
This is evidence that the president and his personal lawyer were performing foreign policy not in the interest of the U.S. but instead for the president’s own personal benefit, i.e. his re-election. Trump risked Ukraine troops’ lives, the security of Ukraine, and the U.S. by extension during Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia. Trump has a long history of operating in Russia’s favor.
This is another example. Trump needs to be impeached and removed from office.
DAVID SCHWENK
Urbana