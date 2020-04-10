The minute Trump was elected president, I knew that his presidency would have disastrous consequences for this country, including the decimation of federal institutions. What I did not envision was that it would also result in the death of tens of thousands of Americans. Make no mistake, for many reasons, including his lack of leadership, narcissism and ineptitude, Donald J. Trump is directly responsible for the massive spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and its deadly consequences. New York Times columnist David Brooks said it best, “this is what happens when you elect a sociopath as president.” The carnage that Trump mentioned would end at his inauguration has just begun, and it will be devastating as he has yet to utter a plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Although this calamity will pass, its consequences for the future of this country are hard to predict at this time. Whatever happens, the chance for Americans to pick up the pieces and move on will be infinitely better if Trump is voted out of office. My only hope is that enough people that voted for him the first time realize the tragic mistake they made and help put an end to Trump’s presidency at the next election. Trump’s presidency is an international embarrassment that is having dreadful consequences not only nationally but also internationally.
FEDERICO ZUCKERMANN
Champaign