The Trump administration has announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be indefinitely breaking from enforcing legally mandated public health and environmental protections.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler must reverse that course and protect us to keep our air and water clean.
Oil refineries, chemical plants and other industrial polluters are shamelessly opportunistic. They need to buckle down and start caring about our air and water.
While citizens are sheltered at home and anxious about the coronavirus and the health of our families, the Trump administration is counting on our inattention to help polluting corporations get richer.
Please, do not let greed get in the way of healthy citizens in a healthy environment.
How can that be worthwhile? Short term before long term? But short term for what? A few gaining more money? Why is money the Lord, the King? Because it makes a few men powerful?
Living on a beautiful planet amidst nature — isn’t that more important than a few men getting richer? What can even be done with all that money?
Why can’t everyone gain from beauty, especially in this spring season when the world renews itself?
Why must it come down to money and power?
Let’s put the health of the planet — the environment in which we live — first.
PATRICIA POWELL
Champaign