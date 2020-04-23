In the world of COVID-19, the connection be-tween public-health policy and the survival of our loved ones has come into sharp focus.
But public-health decisions don’t solely come from health departments. The Environmental Protection Agency’s mission statement is “to protect human health and the environment.” Notably, “human health” is given top billing, so it’s upsetting to see the EPA weakening auto-emissions standards in light of the growing body of evidence linking air pollution to an increased COVID-19 death rate (not to mention the large body of research linking air pollution to asthma, heart attacks, stroke deaths, and reduced life expectancy).
It is even more disturbing to learn that the EPA used the COVID-19 pandemic as justification for a relaxation of pollution reporting requirements. And this is not to mention the litany of other ways the EPA under the Trump administration has weakened environmental and human-health protections or failed to enforce existing laws.
It’s not news that air (and water) pollution is bad for human health. And it’s not news that the Trump administration has laid waste to environmental protections. But the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed once more that the Trump administration cares little for your health and even less for the health of our environment.
JESSICA LEROY
Champaign