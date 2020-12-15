Trump should
not concede
Our great nation, a representative republic if we can keep it, was formed to have elected officials selected from citizens, not elite, career politicians, in order to have our representatives experienced in everyday commerce and life lived among citizens.
Thank God President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 and the inept, corrupt, mentally deficient Joe Biden in 2020; Trump’s presidency and the 2020 election have unveiled the blatant hypocrisy, criminality, racism, bigotry and hatred ingrained in the Democratic political institution, especially so in the elitists and fake-news “media.”
The Nov. 3 election revealed the corruption and fraud Democrats will employ to gain or retain political power over the citizens.
They flooded “mail-in ballots” to precincts managed by corrupt, “Soros facilitated” secretaries of state, to be filled in once they determined how many votes were needed to overcome and defeat Trump.
Counting machines produced and maintained by Dominion with software by Smartmatic transferred votes for Trump to Biden once a pre-programmed amount was reached in “battleground states,” monitored overseas via the internet in “real time” as votes were counted, so “counting” could be paused to generate enough fake ballots to overcome legitimate votes for Trump.
The people should demand any and all perpetrators of vote fraud be prosecuted to the fullest extent of existing laws. Trump should never “concede” to Biden because of systemic fraud and corrupt vote.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana