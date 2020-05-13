President Donald J. Trump conveys himself as a business leader and the nation’s chief executive officer (CEO), talking at length about his management success.
If he were the CEO of a public American corporation, his board of directors would call him in now to answer one question: “Given that your missteps and inaction are linked to the peacetime deaths of more than 80,000 Americans and the loss of tens of millions of jobs, when can we expect to receive your letter of resignation?” This is not a blame game, but rather about management and leadership.
PHILIP KREIN
Champaign