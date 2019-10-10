Who else was completely unsurprised that the first guest invited on “Penny For Your Thoughts” to discuss the brewing impeachment effort against Donald Trump was Robert Steigmann?
Trump, of course, is facing an impeachment inquiry due to his numerous ethical breaches.
Steigmann, a judge who fancies himself a political pundit, has found himself in hot water for multiple ethical breaches himself.
Recall his campaign contributions to a prosecutor candidate whose cases would have ended up in front of his bench on appeal.
And who can forget the Illinois Courts Commission’s reprimand of Steigmann after finding that he “engaged in financial and business dealings with persons likely to come before his court and that he exploited his judicial position in seeking paid speaking engagements”?
President Trump and Judge Steigmann: two shady peas in the same crooked pod.
BEN LeROY
Champaign