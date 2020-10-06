Trump fans can’t think on own
It wasn’t completely unexpected that President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. But poetic justice aside, Trump’s illness does raise a question about the future.
What will his cult do after he’s gone? If you have ever tried to have a rational conversation with a Trump supporter, you likely encountered a level of brainwashing not often seen outside of North Korea. What will they do without “Dear Leader” telling them what to think?
Will they just sit at their computers incapable of original thoughts to post online? Or will they gather en masse and collectively leap off a cliff like a herd of lemmings so they can “own the libs”?
That being said, there is a valuable lesson in Trumpian logic here. If he hadn’t gotten tested, he wouldn’t have tested positive.
BRETT THOMPSON
Savoy