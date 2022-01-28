Trump supporters threaten freedom
Most people supporting the defeated Former Guy do so because he says what they think but were afraid to say: “He speaks for them.”
His ridiculous surrogate-Twitter tantrum on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, scared White people’s march on Washington, D.C., shows he and his supporters threaten our freedom.
His supporters mostly reside in mental ghettos where they can never be reached. These “citizens” are consumed by ignorance and rage fed them by their churches, small towns and the self-interested plutocrats promoting fascism over majoritarian rule, i.e., our representational democracy. The rest of his supporters should know better. Their selfishness and fear of communists behind every liberal consumes better judgment.
Unfortunately, the only thing exceptional about our democracy is how undemocratic it is. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said it well: “Democracy isn’t the objective: Liberty, peace and prosperity are.”
Quoting Christopher Orlet: “When democracy is gone, Americans will no longer be able to delude themselves that they live[d] in one.” The ruling plutocracy fears “we the people” so much that they’ll do anything to retain power.
To take back our country, vote the plutocracy’s surrogates (the GOP, and then Joe Manchin) out of office. The next election or two may be our last chance to do so. And then please, eliminate gerrymandering, the Electoral College and dark money, and reorganize the Senate and Supreme Court. Maybe it’s also time to reintroduce Reconstruction and make Abraham Lincoln a Democratic symbol. “Honest Abe” quite appreciated Karl Marx’s political thinking!
ERIC VIMR
Savoy