I was raised by parents with strong Republican beliefs. I have voted for Republicans since I was 18. All my life I have respected the office of the president. I am a senior citizen.
To me, the Republican Party no longer exists. In its place is the Party of Trump. Although I do respect the office, I do not respect the person currently occupying it.
I cannot respect:
— A person who repeatedly lies to the people of the United States.
— A person who is a draft dodger but believes he is superior to the men and women who trained long and hard to be the leaders of our military.
— An adult who makes fun of Greta Thunberg (age 16) for her activism.
— A person who makes fun of the deceased (John McCain, John Dingell)
— A person who believes a former KGB killer over our country’s intelligence agency and a Saudi Prince over the FBI and who “fell in love” with an evil North Korean leader.
— A person who has no respect for the law and no respect or understanding of our Constitution.
— A person who encourages hate and discontent, and believes and encourages his supporters to be as lawless as he is (Jan. 24, 2016: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters.”).
It is time to make America respected again.
It is time to elect a new president.
SHELLEY HOUSER
Urbana