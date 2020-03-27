Now that we are getting daily Trump news conferences with generous doses of self-back-patting, pseudoscience, misinformation and attacks on others, we should recall how we got here.
Throughout his administration, Trump has denigrated science and expertise and has hollowed out vast swaths of government. For example, in Trump’s first 18 months in office, 1,600 federal scientists lost their jobs. And the competent are routinely replaced with yes-men. Now this has come back to bite us.
After the coronavirus was recognized in China as a major danger, Trump, with little or no scientific advice, decided that embargoing China would be quite sufficient to keep America safe. So, instead of ramping up production of emergency facilities and equipment and engaging industry and science in defeating this scourge, he instead relied on a mixture of braggadocio and pixie dust.
When independent observers warned of the inevitable dangers that awaited us when the virus arrived on our shores, Trump falsely claimed “we’re totally prepared.” He attacked these voices for threatening his re-election effort, his main concern. The swoon of the stock market was the event that got his notice.
His TV appearances make clear that our self-described stable genius is not up to the job: Bluster and lies can go only so far in dealing with real problems and are not a substitute for competence.
HAROLD DIAMOND
Urbana