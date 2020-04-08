In the April 3 paper, it was reported that a UI student Zoom meeting was "Zoom-bombed" by someone wearing a swastika, saying anti-Semitic, xenophobic comments, threats and racial slurs.
This is the direct result of Donald Trump’s actions and words over the course of the worst presidency to ever curse America. He has normalized hate and hate speech by demonizing the “other.” Trump has created an atmosphere in which it is OK, even good, to hate other races, cultures, ethnicities and anyone who is slightly different. It reminds me of Hitler.
Even though Trump called this pandemic a hoax and was slow to act, and we are now paying for his inaction with more cases of Covid-19 than any other country and more deaths than are acceptable, we still need to rally together. We do not need to summon hate for the “other” at this critical time. Thank God we have a governor whose actions are responsible.
Trump could organize federal agencies and the Pentagon to coordinate resources and response, but he lacks the leadership to do anything except pat himself on the back for the criminal, atrocious job he is doing.
Obama handed Trump a fully functioning pandemic agency, which Trump disbanded. Obama even walked Trump through a pandemic response scenario, having dealt with two pandemics that were kept in check in America. I guess you just can’t expect the world’s worst leader ever to be smart, responsible or even a leader.
ELIZABETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana