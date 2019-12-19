During the House impeachment hearings, Republicans accused Democrats of wanting Trump impeached since his first day in office. I think Republicans need to explain why they’ve overlooked Trump’s corruption for so long.
Even before the election, I doubted Trump’s qualifications for office and suspected his intentions. I doubted he’d release his tax returns as promised. I was troubled by his admiration for murderous autocrats like Putin and lying to foment divisions between Americans.
My suspicions deepened as Trump kept the content of his meetings with Putin secret from every other American, even to this day.
I was angered by his attacking the FBI rather than cooperating during their investigation of Russia’s interference in 2016. I believed Mueller’s conclusion that Trump obstructed the investigation in multiple ways, leaving the FBI unable to either charge or exonerate him. An honest president would have gladly testified to persuade us of their integrity, not dismissed requests to testify as “perjury traps.”
Now, Trump insists that Article II of the Constitution permits him to do whatever he wants while Congress’ exercise of Article I impeachment powers is illegitimate.
Republicans imply we should accept Trump’s debasement of our democracy as the price for a strong economy. They conveniently forget 1998. Clinton’s economy was also strong with a federal deficit nearing zero rather than ballooning to a trillion dollars, yet self-righteous Republicans impeached Clinton for testifying dishonestly about sex.
Rather than criticize Democrats’ early recognition of Trump’s unfitness, Republicans should rediscover their principles and support Trump’s impeachment.
ROBERT HUDSON
Champaign