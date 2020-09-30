Trump unlocked all the snakes
A man yelled at me in the park the other day.
He was upset because I warned my daughter and grandchildren that his dog was off its leash and heading toward them.
A lot of people are angry these days — many for good reasons, but some not.
Why is anger, prejudice, meanness, even heightened violence, so evident today?
Many look to our current president, but former President Barack Obama and presidential historian Jon Meacham remind us that anger, prejudice and even violence are, potentially, in all of us.
These emotions and actions are not from our current president — he just unlocked the venomous snakes within some of us.
America’s greatness, historically, seems to reside in our diversity, positive spirit and active respect for all human beings.
Plus, in our ability to empower each human being to reach for his or her fullest potential.
Given the choice within and before each of us, we need to return to civility and work toward a strong, caring and respectful America.
We will all feel better.
CHARLES V. EVANS
Champaign