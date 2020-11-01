Trump voter explains appeal
Why does President Donald Trump connect with the common man? How can a billionaire reach into the hearts of millions of regular people and get them to attend his rallies, hold self-initiated boat parades and ultimately throng to the polls to vote for him?
At the same time, Joe Biden, who has common-man roots, can’t draw an ounce of enthusiasm from those same common people?
Since no one can reasonably argue with that dichotomy, I’ll share what I think is in the hearts of this enthusiastic Trump supporter and my compatriots.
Trump loves America. He wants its promise and goodness restored. He has stood up for our country, the opposite from President Barack Obama’s expressions.
Many of us still believe in the founding wisdom and goodness given to us by our forefathers.
Trump is a leader. He gets things done.
He kept his promises. He appointed judges who interpret the U.S. Constitution based on the founders’ intent.
He gave us tax cuts that brought a booming economy, and he believes an unborn baby is a baby (a fact that the left has never followed the science on).
Furthermore, he has removed the U.S. from the insane Iran deal, supports Israel and refuses to send our soldiers into unnecessary wars.
I have watched Biden for decades. He is not the uniter he claims to be. He is a flip-flopper, a big government man and very rich through politics.
Hardly a man of the people, Biden is Washington, D.C. — 47 years of it. Trump is the man of the people.
SAMUEL RISTOW
Cissna Park