Trump wants deaths from virus
For some time now, there has been no disputing the grim fact that the United States is by far the worst place in the world, in terms of total numbers of people infected with and dying from COVID-19.
As of June 9, 2020, the three countries hardest hit after the United States — Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy — have a combined death toll that is roughly equal to, but still less than, the rate of death in this country.
Why is the United States outpacing the rest of the world in death and misery during the pandemic?
While dozens of news sources have attempted to understand the problems with this administration’s policies, in general these analyses tend to describe the problems as either the result of ignorance or incompetence. However, the fact that the Trump administration has overseen the most catastrophic levels of tragedy in the world is not at all surprising and is in no way the result of stupidity or lack of information. The Trump administration responded to the COVID-19 outbreak in all of the ways that they wanted to, in line with the overall goals and aims of Trumpism.
To be sure, the goal of Trumpism is to hold on to White power, no matter the cost.
With every passing day, it becomes clear that Trump’s policies are not only racist or incompetent; they’re deadly. It’s time to hold Trump responsible for the tens of thousands of deaths from COVID-19 in the USA.
BILLY KENISTON
Urbana