Charging Trump was proper call
The June 25 News-Gazette editorial expressed the view that former president Donald Trump should not be prosecuted for his alleged crimes because it will further polarize the country.
This country’s deep political divisions will not disappear anytime soon, regardless of whether Trump is prosecuted. As long as the Republican Party is controlled by far-right-wing extremists, reconciliation is impossible, and polarization will likely worsen.
The MAGA zealots envision an autocracy in which one strongman controls everything, including the courts. Taking their cue from Trump, they worship autocrats like Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
The MAGA agenda includes trampling on the rights of women, racial minorities and other disfavored classes of people.
Just where would the line be drawn? If Trump shouldn’t be criminally prosecuted for stealing classified documents, then what other crimes are off limits?
Should conspiring to overturn the 2020 election be given a pass? What about selling our nuclear secrets to a foreign adversary?
Should embezzling millions from the U.S. Treasury escape prosecution? Or physically abusing a spouse inside the White House?
What if a president shoots and kills someone without legal justification? Should no criminal charges be brought?
Gerald Ford mistakenly pardoned Richard Nixon. Perhaps Nixon’s prosecution would have served to deter some of Trump’s more nefarious activities.
Contrary to the editorial’s suggestion, the disposition of investigations targeting Hunter Biden, Hilary Clinton and President Joe Biden do not justify forgoing legitimate criminal prosecutions of Trump. The differing facts, law and processes render any attempted analogies meaningless.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign