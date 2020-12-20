Trump was unfit for the position
The Easter Bunny as the new Santa Claus; Bart Simpson as the host of “The Tonight Show”; the Rockets each running for governor of their respective states.
Ridiculous examples, but I relate them to Donald J. Trump as president. The wrong person in the incorrect place at the inappropriate time — any time, in his case.
I am aware that almost anyone can run for and be elected to any government office in this great country of ours. But the election of and the four years of misery we have tolerated with this man as our leader show us all that not everyone or anyone may or should serve us in this capacity.
Knowledge is lacking in this man. Some experience is needed, and he had none.
Politics being politics, we have had other elected officials we were not proud of, but this subject did anything but serve the people who elected him.
His ideas of serving as president were self-serving — for himself, his family and his friends.
Let us all be responsible for whom we support in any office. While not knowing candidates personally, we can and should look at their records both past and present to understand what they might do once they are elected to serve us.
We all knew what we were getting into with Trump — a disaster waiting to happen! A liar, racist, cheat, narcissist — did I mention liar?
Thank the Lord we will no longer have him as president.
Lock him up.
TIM MURPHY
Ogden