Trump working on a hit list?
Many of you recall the video of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s purge of his Ba’ath Party assembly in 1979. If not, please look it up on YouTube.
Saddam calls out his political enemies by name, one by one, and has them removed from the assembly. Those who remain wait in terror to be called. They know their earthly future is limited.
Others spontaneously erupt in euphoric adulation of their great leader, hoping to preserve their lives, mortal if not political. Saddam remains seated, calm as a cucumber, puffing on his cigar, enjoying the whole spectacle. All 68 named enemies were subsequently shot.
I watched Donald Trump’s speech to the recent Conservative Political Action Conference convention. Fittingly, it was held in Orlando, Fla., the land of fantasy and make-believe. But I digress.
The parallels are chilling. At 17:40 in the video, Trump names each Republican senator and pepresentative who voted for his impeachment, one by one, Saddam-like. The crowd boos each name. He goes on to say “Get rid of them all. Democrats are vicious, remember this. It is true. He said ‘evil’ (pointing at an adoring follower). Well, there is evil there. They are vicious.” The crowd roars with delight. Trump basks in the adulation.
While the fate of Trump’s enemies may not be as final as Saddam’s, Trump’s intent is unmistakable; snuff out the political lives of all who oppose him. He’ll leave the death threats and bodily violence to his adoring militia buddies.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign