Trump would be a terrible co-worker
If private citizen Donald Trump worked in my office, he’d be an outcast.
He’d be that insufferable blowhard who never lets anyone get a word in edgewise during department meetings. If he worked in my old coal mine, he’d be either the jerk of a face boss whose crew loads 100 buggies and leaves the section in such bad shape the next shift only loads 10, or the criminally incompetent boss who sends a new hire out under bad top and gets him killed.
In my old CPA firm, he’d be the shady accounting partner who gets our pants sued off for giving a clean opinion on a bad set of books. (OK, that last one’s a stretch. No way could that man pass the CPA exam, unless, of course, he paid someone to take it for him.)
If Trump were working next to you, you know darn well you wouldn’t give that guy the time of day. You’d be begging your boss to move you to a different office.
Please, readers, do
not even consider voting to keep him as our president.
JUNE LEYERLE
Champaign