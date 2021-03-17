Trumpers all favor ‘ignorance’
David Martin’s March 11 letter gets off to a great start with, “Why would any rational Trump supporter ‘unify’ with democratic socialists manipulating China’s puppet, Joe Biden?”
Of course, “rational Trump supporter” is a complete oxymoron, since that means they are against their own best interests and those of the country and in favor of ignorance, incompetence, lying, narcissism and utter failure to address any of our compelling national issues, not to mention all the made-up controversy and fear-mongering (China! Socialists! Pipelines are good! Lies are truth!).
It isn’t that hard to read and follow some of the mainstream press and get a pretty good idea of what’s really going on.
To take one memorable example, a few years ago, Trumpists were warning about “caravans of terrorists” who were going to invade through the southern border. It turned out that these were unarmed refugees facing a 1,000-mile walk to the U.S. It’s hard to imagine a bigger lie, and yet that sort of thing is standard daily fare in some places.
I encourage Martin to come on over from the dark side. Even with all its problems, the real world is a lot less stressful and more pleasant.
SAMUEL BESHERS
Urbana