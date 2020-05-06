I’ve been struggling to understand the affinity evangelicals have for Donald Trump. It’s difficult for me to see what people who profess to be good Christians would like or even tolerate in him.
At first, I thought it was simply transactional. They were content to swear allegiance to anyone who advanced their agenda. However, I no longer think that’s the case.
I now believe it’s more fundamental and at the heart of organized religion: Belief is easier than thought. It’s much simpler for someone to have blind faith in a deity or organization than it is to critically analyze the world around them and question what they see.
This is why the Catholic Church coddled and protected known child molesters for so many years. Their first instinct was not to protect the children, but to protect the institution. It also explains why you can’t engage a Trump supporter in a rational conversation about the president. You’re not discussing an elected public official, you’re questioning their messiah.
BRETT THOMPSON
Monticello