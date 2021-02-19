Ignorance
is boundless
One of the things I enjoy most about talking with conservatives is being able to experience a different culture without leaving the country. I never cease to be amazed at the fundamentally different worldview they have.
They seem to have three guiding principles: guns are good, government is bad and everyone worships (or should worship) their God. A perfect example of this would be a recent conversation I had with a Trumpleton about single-payer health care. He agreed that our health care system is a mess and that some sort of nationalized system would help solve the problem.
However, he’s against doing that because he believes it would be the first step in a national gun grab. According to him, any expansion of government is one step closer to law-abiding Americans being stripped of their Second Amendment rights.
I’m not sure where to put the blame for this kind of ignorance in an industrialized nation. It could be a substandard public-education system. It could also be the right-wing nutjob media constantly brainwashing these people.
Whatever the reason, around 74 million of them voted to keep a mentally unstable and corrupt orange buffoon in office and support his effort to overthrow a democratically held election. That does not bode well for the future of this country.
BRETT THOMPSON
Monticello