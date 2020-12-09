Trumpers not worthy of respect
A recent Guest Commentary by Peggy Prichard was concerning. I am afraid she is very naive and, like many Republicans, does not understand the real problem we are dealing with.
The problem today is not simply differences in political opinions or policies. It’s not about the old differences like big government vs. smaller.
When the Republicans chose their candidate in 2016, any one of the 15 who were running against Donald Trump would have made a reasonable, competent president and we would not be in the mess we are in now.
But what we got is not normal. Trump is an autocrat who has been trying to take over the country and get rid of democratic norms. Because he is a narcissist and a racist, he cares only about himself and has made White supremacy acceptable.
He has broken many laws and even more norms. We are just finding out how frail our presidency is because no one has ever ignored the accepted ways we have always governed in the past.
The real problem is Trump has no honor or conscience, nor any respect for others. This is why the pandemic is so much worse in the U.S — he doesn’t care if you suffer; he only cares when it affects him.
I long for a time when we again respect and accept each other regardless of our political differences. But until these aberrations are abolished and Trump holds no more sway over Republicans, I fear for decency, virtue and especially honorable politicians.
ELIZABETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana