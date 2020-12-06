Trump supporters should be silent
I want to address the author of the Guest Commentary about conservative female voters, A.K.A. the “shy Trump Voter.” I don’t consider this name-calling since she addresses herself as such. But I have a few questions for clarification since there was only a general mention of her conservative values and no list of Trump administration policies she supports.
How do your “female conservative” values align with a president who mocks the disabled, calls military people suckers and losers, treats women as sex objects?
When did it become a conservative value to ignore facts, dwell in conspiracy theories, approve of White supremacy and ignore science and the environment?
How do you feel about the treatment of immigrants and children caged at our borders, the global image of our nation, health care needs of our people or the inequity of social justice?
How do you feel about incompetence and lack of leadership at the highest levels of our country?
How do you feel about a president who calls others derogatory names?
If the “female conservative” voter accepts the behavior and tweets made by the outgoing president as her choice, I can only say it’s probably best she remains shy about sharing her “conservative values,” since we are moving on.
There is not much positive to be said regarding her vote to retain Trump values that would include the list above. If I were a name-caller, the only name to call this shy Trump voter is, sadly, a “Trump supporter”!
JAN KRUSE
Urbana