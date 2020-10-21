Trump’s character is deficient
President Donald Trump, throughout his public life, has exhibited qualities that make him a particularly terrible role model for children.
His arrogance, narcissism, solipsism, hypocrisy, braggadocio, attacks on people’s physical appearances, use of name-calling, derogatory epithets, racism, sexism, nationalism, transphobia, xenophobia, Islamaphobia and sexual objectification of women (including his own daughter); the importance he places on wealth, popularity, “ratings,” winning and physical appearance; his inability to respond productively to criticism; his lack of honor, self-restraint, reverence, respect or compassion/empathy; his willingness to attack children; his willful ignorance of science; his devaluation of knowledge, critical thinking and human life; his refusal to work with anyone who disagrees with him; his use of violence to serve personal ends; his exhibitions of nepotism; his promotion of groundless conspiracy theories and punitive violence; his religious sanctimony; and his indifference to human suffering: These are qualities, values, beliefs and behaviors that I would never want my child, or any child (or any adult, for that matter), to ever adopt.
A vote for Trump endorses these horrible traits not only as acceptable qualities in our country’s chief citizen but also desirable ones.
Also, if what was listed above was acceptable to anyone, he also eats steak well-done ... with ketchup.
MATT O’BRIEN
Champaign