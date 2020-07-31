Trust Madigan with more money?
Why not take a minute and think about all of the problems in Illinois.
Actually, readers might need more than a minute, but one thing is clear. At the center of the problems that can be fixed, one roadblock remains.
News released last week from federal prosecutors regarding ComEd firmly plants Mike Madigan at the center of a bribery conversation. It’s the latest problem that proves Illinois lawmakers cannot be trusted with more power.
In November, folks in the Prairie State will be asked to decide if Madigan should have more power to raise taxes as he sees fit. If there’s anything that we have learned, it is that he is out for himself, out for his riches, out for more power and not out for the taxpayers of Illinois.
Those who are sick of corruption have a chance to end it in November by voting to keep their money out of the hands of Madigan and his cronies.
MATT RODEWALD
Geneva