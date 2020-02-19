Every time I see Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, I think of Jeffrey Epstein, their serial pedophile rapist client, and how they negotiated a miniscule sentence for crimes that should have placed him behind bars for life. They were proud of their accomplishment.
During Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings, Starr and Dershowitz both expressed strong opinions of what was right and wrong. Now, during President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings, they reversed their previous stances. They say their opinions have “evolved.” Right.
Dershowitz and Starr are defense attorneys. They will argue whatever they think will help exonerate their client. Truth doesn’t matter. What matters is what they can convince the jury to believe.
Dershowitz’s legal arguments are no more than an act of intellectual jujitsu meant to obfuscate and distract. He doesn’t care that he and Starr are contributing to structural damage to our democracy. To them, it’s all about winning. Morals and consequences be damned.
What is particularly appalling is that the president’s crimes and gross ethics violations, along with complicit craven Republican sycophants, are altering the power structure and oversight of our government. Their immediate gains will have profound and damaging long-term consequences for this country. All from the party that brought you “family values.”
ROBERT NEMETH
Sadorus