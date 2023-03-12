Truth must be news hallmark
We all know that the news media have their biases. CNN is more liberal and Fox News is more conservative.
Occasionally, an organization will get their facts wrong, thought, and issue an apology and correction. I watch “PBS NewsHour,” and in the past, I’d seen former news anchor Judy Woodruff make corrections for something that was misstated on the previous night’s episode.
Where this is not true is on Fox News. Last week, it was revealed that Fox News anchors knew that former President Donald Trump was lying about his election loss, but they supported the big lie anyway. It was also revealed that Fox was concerned about losing viewership if they actually told the truth.
When Trump was elected to office in 2016, someone asked me if I thought we were in danger of losing our democracy. My reply was, “No, because we have a strong press.” I began to wonder, though, as Trump lied daily. The Washington Post, which fact-checked his lies, numbered them at close to 30,000.
Someone once said that if you tell a lie long enough, it becomes the truth, and apparently, Trump and Fox believed this. A recent Gallup poll found that 50 percent of Americans believe that our news organizations deliberately deceive us.
It’s imperative that news organizations tell the truth and not be afraid to tell the truth because they fear their viewers. News organizations have to be vetted and called out when they are wrong. Our democracy depends on it.
BRUCE KLOTH
Champaign